Government increases Student Loans by 50 percent


In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry, Vincent Asafuah revealed that GHC38,441,088 has been disbursed as full payment to the National Commission for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

The Chief Executive of the Student Loan Fund, Nana Agyei Yeboah play

The Chief Executive of the Student Loan Fund, Nana Agyei Yeboah

The Akufo-Addo-led government has increased the financial allocations of students enrolled on the Student Loan Trust Fund programme by 50 percent.

The NCTE will also make onward payment to Principal's conference in respect of the colleges of Education feeding, of which the Students Loan Trust Fund is part.

The Chief Executive of the Fund, Nana Agyei Yeboah said that the government would do all it takes to remove hindrances of quality education.

“Hitherto, the minimum amount given to beneficiaries was GHS 1,000 and it was capped at GHS 2,000 which was directly linked to needs assessment Government has subsequently increased the minimum amount to GHS 1,500 and maximum 3,000.”

The increase in the Student Loan facility is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party Manifesto promise made in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

The then opposition NPP said: “We will also abolish the payment of utility bills by students. We will also increase the amount of loans under the Student Loan Scheme and restructure to streamline its administration to enhance recovery of the loans.”

“The NPP will place emphasis on the continuous linkage of academia with industry and the world of work to ensure curriculum relevance, thereby reducing graduate unemployment,” it added.

