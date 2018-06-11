This girl wrote her BECE with her ‘mouth’

news

Twenty-year-old Esther Gabbah wrote the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with her mouth.

This does not sound easy but the determined Esther did this to the admiration of her teachers and friends.

Esther was one of the 10 students of Anyinabirem D/A Junior High School (JHS) in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region who wrote the 2018 BECE.

READ ALSO: Proprietor fails to register 34 students for BECE

Her father narrated that she was attacked by measles at age 5. An injection that was given to her got her paralyzed from the shoulders down.

A surprised Mr. Gabbah said he recalls when a local doctor told him that Esther would never be able to walk or write again. He said Esther cried her heart out at the time.

However, Mr Gabah said with the help of some white doctors, his daughter was admitted to a primary school and that changed her life forever.

“Esther with the strength of her willpower started using her mouth to hold the pen and write. She is very studious and always scored good marks in her school exams,” he told Accra-based Adom FM.

The Headmaster and teachers of Esther said she was a brilliant student who always scored above 70 percent in exams. They explained further that with such sterling performance, they were willing to defy all odds for her to write the exams.

READ ALSO: Blame Tramadol abuse for student rioting - GES

Esther Gabbah said she does not believe her disability should prevent from succeeding.

“Though I’m disabled, my mind functions very well so I believe I can do anything if I put my mind to it.”

Esther who wants to become a journalist in future was grateful to her family for supporting her in every way they can.

Mr Gabbah appealed for support to buy a new wheelchair for Esther to make life easier and enjoyable for her.

Watch the video below.