Proprietor fails to register 34 students for BECE


In Central Region Proprietor fails to register 34 students for BECE

The students who were worried said that they had paid their registration fees in full but they were sacked when they got to the centre since they had not been registered.

Thirty-four (34) students of the Redemption School Complex at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West municipality of the Central Region will not take part in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This is because the proprietor of the school Afrane Mensah failed to successfully register the final year students so they could take part in the exams.

The students who were worried said that they had paid their registration fees in full but they were sacked when they got to the centre since they had not been registered.

The authorities manning the exams at the centre said no provision had been made for them to take part in the exams.

In a related development, the parents of the affected students have threatened to pursue a legal action against the proprietor of the school if their wards are not allowed to sit for the papers.

However, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service Mr Smart Tawiah said they have not been informed about this development.

He said they will address the issue after they are informed.

This is not the first of such incidents since the 2018 BECE started.

The Police in the Northern region has arrested a man who allegedly duped 151 BECE candidates.

The man who runs a private school called Prince of Peace International School, took registration fees from the students but failed to register them for BECE 2018.

