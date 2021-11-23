Communities

Pulse Community Survey (win a $50 voucher)We would be happy to hear from you on how we can serve you with better content
GES orders suspension of public activities over coronavirusThe Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the suspension of all public activities in basic and secondary schools in Ghana after two persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Coronavirus: University of Ghana steps up preventive measures on its campusesUniversity of Ghana has stepped up preventive measures on its campuses to prevent and/or contain a possible outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on its campuses.
University of Ghana suspends hall week celebrations over CoronavirusUniversity of Ghana (UG) has announced the suspension of hall week celebrations after two persons tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ghana.
Joyce Bawa Mogtari writes on Airbus, bribesFor all the hue and cry, my point has been simple in the matter of the Approved Judgement by the UK Crown Court in the case of the SFO versus Airbus: no bribes or kickbacks were paid to any Ghanaian officials. The Approved judgement simply mentions that COMMISSIONS paid to Agents of Airbus were in excess of what is approved by the European Commission’s OECD Rules. Simplicita!
UG SRC President risks impeachment for ‘blowing’ over GHS 66,000The General Assembly (GA) of the University of Ghana, has given the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Isaac Agyemang seven days to account for GH¢ 66,138 of students’ dues that have been withdrawn without approval.
Nadia Chelpang from Tamale wins 2020 Spelling Bee competitionNadia Mashoud Chelpang from Northern Region, Tamale, has won the 2020 Spelling Bee competition.
Free SHS: Multiple structures completed to end double track (Photos)Hundreds of structures have been completed while others are at various stages of completion in some Senior High Schools (SHS) to end the double track system.
Legon student wins best Public Speaker at World Universities Debating Championship 2020<strong><em>Legon student wins best Public Speaker at World Universities Debating Championship 2020...</em></strong>
Renewable energy for Sustainable Development in Ghana: where should we focus the laser?While in recent times electricity and power supply issues have become a rife talking point for many Ghanaians, due to the ongoing hullabaloo surrounding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)/Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal, energy production, including electricity supply for public and industrial consumption, has long been held as an indispensable pillar for development in any advanced economy—and developing countries alike.
Opinion: A closer look at Ghana’s tourism industryIn many Third World countries, non-renewable resources have been unable to move the needle for many of their citizens trapped in the lower echelons of the economic pyramid. Unfortunately, many of these countries are endowed with places of innate economic value—but have lived far below their potential for sustainable development.
From Agbogbloshie slum to Ghana’s premier medical school; the story of Dr. Olivia AgbenyekeJust six years ago, this wonderful young sister was stuck in one of Ghana’s worst slums, Agbogbloshie, serving as a bartender in her father's drinking joint, despite attaining highly admirable results in Science - seven As and one B2 – with a great desire to become a medical doctor. "Can anything good come out of Agbogbloshie - one of the 'worst living spaces' in Ghana?" - some would ask.
Two students of St. Mary’s Boys hospitalized following dawn dormitory attackTwo students of St. Mary's Boys Senior High School in the Western Region have been hospitalized following a robbery attack at their dormitory Sunday dawn.
Ministry of Education to investigate ‘Free SHS Ambassador’ in viral videoThe Ministry of Education says it will investigate the 'Free SHS Ambassador' who was captured in a viral video campaigning in a Senior High School for the reelection of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
We don't know him- Education ministry disowns Free SHS AmbassadorThe Ministry of Education has distanced itself from a viral video in which a so called Free Senior High School (SHS) Ambassador was seen campaigning in a secondary school for the re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Chaos at KTI continues as students sell school gate to scrap dealerTension continues to rise at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), with students reportedly removing the school’s gate and selling it to a scrap dealer.
Group protests renaming of UDS campus after C.K TedamThe decision by government to rename the autonomous Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies after New Patriotic Party stalwart, C.K Tadem, has been questioned once more.
UNSA-UG to reconcile 'angry' Karen and her boyfriendThe United Nations Student Association (UNSA-UG) says it is taking steps to reconcile Karen Jacqueline and her boyfriend, Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng.
Fumbisi SHS: School closed down as many students collapse after seeing ‘ghost’The Fumbisi Senior High School in the Upper East region has been closed down following a ‘ghost’ scare.
All you need to know about Dr. Butakor, the UG lecturer in the #SexForGrades exposéThe most trending issue currently is undoubtedly the BBC’s exposé titled ‘Sex for Grades’, which captures some prominent lecturers in Ghana and Nigeria.