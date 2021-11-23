Communities

Joyce Bawa Mogtari writes on Airbus, bribes

For all the hue and cry, my point has been simple in the matter of the Approved Judgement by the UK Crown Court in the case of the SFO versus Airbus: no bribes or kickbacks were paid to any Ghanaian officials. The Approved judgement simply mentions that COMMISSIONS paid to Agents of Airbus were in excess of what is approved by the European Commission’s OECD Rules. Simplicita!