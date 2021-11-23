Communities

Pulse logo
23 Nov

Renewable energy for Sustainable Development in Ghana: where should we focus the laser?

While in recent times electricity and power supply issues have become a rife talking point for many Ghanaians, due to the ongoing hullabaloo surrounding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)/Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal, energy production, including electricity supply for public and industrial consumption, has long been held as an indispensable pillar for development in any advanced economy—and developing countries alike.&nbsp;
Renewable energy solar panel
17 Nov

From Agbogbloshie slum to Ghana’s premier medical school; the story of Dr. Olivia Agbenyeke

Just six years ago, this wonderful young sister was stuck in one of Ghana’s worst slums, Agbogbloshie, serving as a bartender in her father's drinking joint, despite attaining highly admirable results in Science - seven As and one B2 – with a great desire to become a medical doctor. "Can anything good come out of Agbogbloshie - one of the 'worst living spaces' in Ghana?" - some would ask.
Olivia now a medical doctor