Chelpang, a debutante and a student from Alhassan Gbanzaba Memorial School, Tamale, saw off competition from over 150 contestants to emerge victorious in the spelling competition.

The Spelling Bee drill was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Aku-Mishee of the University of Ghana Basic School and Joel of Victoria Grammar School placed second and third respectively.

For her price, Nadia will get a return ticket to Washington DC, USA to represent Ghana in the 93rd Scripts Spelling Bee contest.

She also gets a GHS 4000 prize money, an engraved golden trophy, a DSTV decoder plus one year’s subscription, and GHS 1,000 gift voucher for books and a certificate of recognition.

Aku-Mishee, on the other hand, gets a return ticket to Kenya, cash prize of GHS 2,000, GHS 800 worth of gift voucher for books, a silver medal, a DSTV decoder plus 6 months’ subscription and a certificate of recognition.

The 2nd runner up, Joel, took home a cash prize of GHS 1,500, a DSTV decoder, GHS 500 worth of gift voucher for books, a bronze medal and a certificate of recognition.