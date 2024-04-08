ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

It’s not true that I called NDC MPs hooligans – Dr. Ernest Addison

Evans Annang

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison has responded to the accusations that he called members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as hooligans.

BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison
BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

He said he never called them hooligans during the #OccupyBoG protest in October last year.

Recommended articles

Dr Addison clarified that the reported description did not originate from him but from the foreign Media House that initially covered the story.

During his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr Ernest Addison firmly rejected these assertions, stating that the term “hooliganism” was an interpretation by the Media House and not an accurate representation of his words.

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG boss
Dr Ernest Addison, BoG boss Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what I am coming to say that those who know me and know my character…you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner. This was some foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had and I disowned it,” he stated.

In October 2023, a coalition comprising minority parliamentarians, NDC supporters, and various interest groups organized the #OccupyBoG demonstration, demanding the resignations of Dr Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.

In response to the protest, Dr Addison labelled the demonstrators as “hooligans” and asserted that neither he nor his deputies would resign.

In an interview with the international business website Central Banking, Dr Addison characterized the NDC-led protest as “completely unnecessary.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby