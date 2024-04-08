It’s not true that I called NDC MPs hooligans – Dr. Ernest Addison

Dr Addison clarified that the reported description did not originate from him but from the foreign Media House that initially covered the story.

During his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr Ernest Addison firmly rejected these assertions, stating that the term “hooliganism” was an interpretation by the Media House and not an accurate representation of his words.

“This is what I am coming to say that those who know me and know my character…you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner. This was some foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had and I disowned it,” he stated.

In October 2023, a coalition comprising minority parliamentarians, NDC supporters, and various interest groups organized the #OccupyBoG demonstration, demanding the resignations of Dr Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.

In response to the protest, Dr Addison labelled the demonstrators as “hooligans” and asserted that neither he nor his deputies would resign.