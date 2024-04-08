This is why car tyres are black

Let's roll into the intriguing reasons why car tyres are dressed in black, breaking down the facts in a way that'll stick with you long after your next drive.

A historical spin

Initially, car tyres were made purely of rubber, which meant they sported a light colour. However, in the early 20th century, manufacturers began adding carbon black to the rubber mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn't just for the aesthetic appeal; they discovered that carbon black significantly enhanced the tyre's durability and lifespan.

Durability and longevity

Carbon black, a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products, is a game-changer for tyre composition.

When added to rubber, it increases the tyre's resistance to wear and tear, making it far more durable against the rough and tumble of the road. This means fewer tyre changes and a smoother ride over longer distances.

Heat resistance

ADVERTISEMENT

Another pivotal reason for the dark hue of tyres is heat resistance. Black tyres, thanks to the carbon black within, are better at dispersing heat generated from the constant friction between the tyre and the road.

This heat dispersion is crucial for preventing blowouts and prolonging the tyre's life, especially during those long summer road trips.

UV protection

Besides enhancing durability and heat resistance, carbon black also protects tyres from UV radiation. Sunlight can be incredibly damaging to rubber, causing it to degrade and weaken over time.

The addition of carbon black helps tyres resist the harmful effects of UV rays, ensuring they remain strong and reliable regardless of the weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, there you have it — car tyres are black not just by tradition but for a host of practical reasons.

The presence of carbon black in the rubber mix enhances durability, heat resistance, and protection against UV rays, making black tyres a standard in vehicular safety and efficiency.