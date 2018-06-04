Home > Communities > Student >

Blame Tramadol abuse for student rioting - GES


Tramadol Abuse Blame Tramadol abuse for student rioting - GES

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) explained that committees set up to investigate student rioting in the region reported that students who cause such disturbances were drugs including Tramadol.

  
play
The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed Senior High School students in the region are abusing Tramadol.

The Regional Directorate added that the abuse of Tramadol by students could be blamed for the recent violent clashes and disturbances recorded in some of the schools in the region last year.

It explained that committees set up to investigate student rioting in SIMMS and the Kofi Agyei Senior High Schools in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti wrote in their report that students who cause such disturbances were drugs including Tramadol.

The Regional Directorate says it has since increased the monitoring in various Senior High Schools across the region to eliminate the practice.

The investigation started after the second and third-year students of SIMMS Senior High School went on a rampage.

The Kwabre East Municipal Education Directorate last year ordered the closure of the school and called for a probe into the incident.

The seniors at the time questioned what they said was preferential dining hall treatment given to their first-year juniors on Government’s Free Senior High School policy.

The angry students destroyed public and private property, including school furniture, electricity meters, and cables as well as two cars belonging to some staff.

Students of the Kofi Agyei Senior High School also went on a rampage and vandalised school properties in the process.

The reports presented by separate committees set up to investigate the disturbances revealed the intake of Tramadol and other drugs by the students.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service Mrs Mary Owusu Achiaw said they are putting measures in place to end drug abuse in the schools in the region.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

