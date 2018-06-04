Home > Communities > Student >

Police arrest man for duping 151 BECE candidates


In Northern Region Police arrest man for duping 151 BECE candidates

The students accused the man took their registration fees to register them for this year's BECE but they were turned away from the centre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
arrested-1.png play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in the Northern region has arrested a man who allegedly duped 151 BECE candidates.

The students told Accra-based Starr FM that the man took their registration fees to register them to take part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

However, they found out that their index numbers were fake after they turned up at the examination centre on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

Reports suggest that the man runs a private school called Prince of Peace International School.

He is reported to have allegedly told the students to go to the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) since that was their centre.

When they reported for the exams, the students were turned away after it emerged that their index numbers were fake.

One aggrieved student said “he came to our school to register us not knowing the Index numbers were fake and he went to a different school to give them the correct numbers. I don’t need my money…I just want to write the exams, I don’t want to go home and tell my parents…if I tell my parents how will they feel?”

READ ALSO: UDS dismisses 18 final year students with fake WAEC results

The students say they are frustrated since they no longer know what the future holds for them if they do not take part in this year’s BECE.

Over 500,000 candidates from public and private basic schools across the country are expected to sit for the examination which ends on Friday.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), coordinators of the exam, is using 546 centres across the country for the examination.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

New Policy: BECE candidates to choose secondary schools after exams- GES New Policy BECE candidates to choose secondary schools after exams- GES
In Ashanti Region: Snakes invade Asante Mampong Technical College In Ashanti Region Snakes invade Asante Mampong Technical College
Fake Results: UDS dismisses 18 final year students with fake WAEC results Fake Results UDS dismisses 18 final year students with fake WAEC results
Big Move: Accra Academy student becomes British High Commissioner for the day Big Move Accra Academy student becomes British High Commissioner for the day
Free SHS: Gov’t has spent over ¢480m on Free SHS so far - Education Ministry Free SHS Gov’t has spent over ¢480m on Free SHS so far - Education Ministry
IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING: An interview with Emmanuelle Dankwa, 2018 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa awardee IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING An interview with Emmanuelle Dankwa, 2018 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa awardee

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 New Policy BECE candidates to choose secondary schools after exams- GESbullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQbullet
5 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE results in...bullet
6 Gang-Rape BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after...bullet
7 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
8 In Ashanti Region Snakes invade Asante Mampong Technical...bullet
9 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
10 Homosexuality Police arrest two students for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

Authorities of Ghana National say they did their best to save dead student
VGMA popular song ‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny
Feminism VGMA popular song ‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny
In Ashanti Region First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide
In Cape Coast Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over daughter’s death