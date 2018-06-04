Police arrest man for duping 151 BECE candidates

news

The Police in the Northern region has arrested a man who allegedly duped 151 BECE candidates.

The students told Accra-based Starr FM that the man took their registration fees to register them to take part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

However, they found out that their index numbers were fake after they turned up at the examination centre on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

Reports suggest that the man runs a private school called Prince of Peace International School.

He is reported to have allegedly told the students to go to the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) since that was their centre.

When they reported for the exams, the students were turned away after it emerged that their index numbers were fake.

One aggrieved student said “he came to our school to register us not knowing the Index numbers were fake and he went to a different school to give them the correct numbers. I don’t need my money…I just want to write the exams, I don’t want to go home and tell my parents…if I tell my parents how will they feel?”

READ ALSO: UDS dismisses 18 final year students with fake WAEC results

The students say they are frustrated since they no longer know what the future holds for them if they do not take part in this year’s BECE.

Over 500,000 candidates from public and private basic schools across the country are expected to sit for the examination which ends on Friday.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), coordinators of the exam, is using 546 centres across the country for the examination.