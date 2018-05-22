Home > Communities > Student >

First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide


In Ashanti Region First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

Reports indicate that the deceased collapsed after drinking the concoction and was rushed to the Ntobroso Hospital.

A first-year student of Adobewura community Day Senior High School in the Atwima Mponuah District of the Ashanti Region has died after she allegedly aborted her pregnancy with weedicide.

The deceased Janet Owusu, who is a General Arts student died over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over daughter’s death

She was then referred to the Komfo Anokye Emergency Unit where she died.

The Headmaster of the school Mr. Addai said he received the news on Monday but could not confirm the cause of death and allegation of abortion.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman of the area, Anane Boateng who doubles as a board member of the school, said the alleged boyfriend of the deceased who is also a first-year student has been apprehended by the Nyinahin District Police Command.

