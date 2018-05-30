UDS dismisses 18 final year students with fake WAEC results

news

Authorities of the University for Development Studies (UDS) have dismissed 18 final year students for applying to the institution with falsified results slips from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In a statement issued by the Registrar of UDS, Dr. A.B.T Zakariah, he said the students were admitted in the 2013/2014 academic year and were at the Tamale campus of the university.

They are made up of 13 nursing students, three community nutrition students, a midwifery student and a health science student.

The statement named the students as Mavis Adu Boahen, Abigail Pomaa Kyeremeh, Alice Owusuaa, Samuel Arko, Joana Pazzaga, Francis Gyamfi Asare, Nazaiah Borama, Rosemary Akabo and Mohammed Ameyaw.

The others were also named as Emmanuel Kabore, Georgina Yiadom Konadu, Evans Mfum, Patricia Daadi Dery, Nafisa Tahiru, Magdalene Mensah, Jennifer Eyram Kotobridja and Eman Adams.

Dr. Zakariah said the decision to sack the students was taken after a probe revealed that they did not possess the qualification by virtue of which they were offered admission.

Sources indicate that the news has shocked most of the students since the 18 dismissed were working on the final year projects.