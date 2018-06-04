news

Over 500,000 candidates from both public and private basic schools are expected to sit for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The examination will span a five-day period, starting today (Monday) and will end on Friday.

The statistics indicate that the candidates writing this year’s exams are from16,060 public and private basic schools, with 263,295 being males and 246,529 being females.

Also, 546 centres across the country are being used, as a total of 509,824 candidates sit for the examination.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has also urged the public to be assured that candidates sitting for the exams will be allowed to select their preferred Senior High Schools under the school selection and placement policy despite the unusual delay.

Although this sort of situation is unusual, the GES has explained that it is as a result of a newly policy guidelines that have been introduced into the school selection policy.

Candidates will, therefore, be given three weeks after the BECE examination to choose their preferred Senior High Schools (SHS).