BECE candidates to choose secondary schools after exams- GES

Candidates sitting for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will have the opportunity to select the secondary schools of their choice for placement, the Ghana Education Service has assured.

It follows apprehension by the candidates, who have not yet selected their secondary schools and are due to write their final exams because of a new school selection policy by GES.

Usually, candidates select their preferred secondary schools for placement before they write their final exams.

Meanwhile GES has called for calm, saying candidates will be given three weeks after the exams to do their school selection

It said, "there is no cause for alarm and they [candidates] should not be distracted by this development” .