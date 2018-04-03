Over 300 pupils use a computer for studies at Asuom Basic School

news

The pupils of Asuom Islamic Basic School in the Eastern Region use only one computer for the study of ICT.

The Headmaster of the School, Isaac Nkansah Gyekye told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM that the current population of the school is 306.

He added that the school has 2 computers but only 1 is functioning and is used for the study of ICT.

The headmaster said due to this situation and other challenges they face, the pupils do not perform well in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He also said the school is faced with other challenges which include inadequate teaching and learning materials, and a building which puts them at the mercy of the weather.

He explained that the poor condition of the School affected enrolment as many parents withdrew their children from the school.

Asuom Islamic Basic School in the Kwaebibirim District of the Eastern region was established by the Ghana Muslim Mission and the Asuom Muslim Community in 1985.

The classrooms were initially constructed with palm fronts but in 1988, the Ghana Muslim Mission raised funds to put up a mud block made up of six units pavilion classroom for the primary school and later added the JHS.

After this, the classrooms have not been renovated which is causing it to deteriorate. The roof is in tatters hence academic work disrupted whenever it rains.