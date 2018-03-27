Home > Communities > Student >

Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter


Sexual Abuse Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter

The Education minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh called on head teachers to protect the female students from sexual abuse and also take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education play

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Education minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has threatened that he would pick a gun if a teacher ever abused his daughter sexually.

He was addressing some head teachers in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He called on head teachers to protect the female students from sexual abuse and also take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

READ ALSO: Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers

He asked the school heads to put themselves in the shoes of the parents of girls who are sexually abused. Dr Opoku Prempeh said he would not take it lightly if anybody abuses his daughter.

“We are all heads if these young girls were our daughters how would we feel? Anybody without an uncaring feeling will suffer the consequences thereof. If you have your daughter in the school and notice that virtually somebody is breaching the relationship; I know some people here who will take up guns, if it happens to my daughter I will take up a gun.”

“Somebody’s daughter is equally your daughter. As head of schools, you act in place of parents. Things that we do that affect girl child education irritate me in a very different way. We cannot let our young girls be subjects to such inhumane treatment. We cannot allow that to continue. I’m going to hold every regional director responsible. If such things happen in your schools act appropriately,” he warned.

READ ALSO: Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ

His comments follow the reports of sexual abuse against young girls in secondary schools across the country by their teachers.

More than 10 girls at the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti region have admitted to being sexually abused by their teachers. The teenagers made the admission to a committee probing rising sexual abuses in the school.

However, Dr Opoku Prempeh said recent abuses against girls in schools across the country have brought shame to the Ghana Education Service.

Meanwhile, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Her Ladyship Justice Irene Charity Larbi, has cautioned male teachers to desist from having sexual relations with school girls.

She said that male teachers who have sexual encounters with female students will be dealt with accordingly.

She explained that “they (the girls) are entrusted to your care by their parents with the understanding that you will provide them academic and moral guidance. It is most unethical, not to mention criminal, for this duty of care to be compromised by amorous relationships.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

#NSMQ2018: Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ
NSMQ: Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers
Sexual Abuse: Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers
UG Financial Crisis: It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG
Financial Crisis: No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff Financial Crisis No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff
TVET Training: Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachersbullet
2 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQbullet
3 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
4 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
5 Financial Crisis No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staffbullet
6 NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of...bullet
7 UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at...bullet
8 TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre...bullet
9 In Amasaman Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomybullet
10 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
4 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
5 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
6 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
7 Invasion Surveying and Mapping students fight land guardsbullet

Student

Vice Chancellor of Central University; Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu
Central University Vice Chancellors says Central University is not collapsing
Parliament of Ghana
GETFund MPs to receive GHc75,000 each for education projects
Senior High School Ban on cell phones in SHS should be reconsidered – Ken Ashigbey
In Ahwiaa Schools closed down due to renewed clashes