It entails using creams and special products to take care of the skin by keeping it hydrated, clean and nourished.
Get your glow on: Say goodbye to acne with this natural skincare remedy
Skincare is the practice of treating the skin to maintain its appearance, health and overall well-being.
Natural skincare can be described as using ingredients that are produced in nature like water, plants, and coconut oil. This remedy provides various benefits such as moisturizing, soothing irritation and reducing allergies or skin conditions.
Turmeric is also another form of skincare, but a more traditional Indian spice with a powerful compound called curcumin.
It is used as a culinary spice and traditional medicine for disorders of the skin, joints, allergies, digestive system, liver disease and many others.
Here is how to use turmeric as a natural remedy for clearing of acne:
Step 1: Take one tablespoon each of turmeric and sandalwood powders.
Step 2: Add one and a half tablespoons of raw milk to it to make a thick paste.
Step 3: Apply it on your acne as a spot treatment.
Step 4: Wash it off after 40 minutes to an hour.
Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components which provide glow and luster to the skin.
Some benefits of turmeric on the skin are:
1. Deals with dull skin
2. Prevents premature aging
3. Reduces dark circles
4. Could help psoriasis and Eczema
5. Could heal Acne
Some effects of turmeric on the skin:
Turmeric is good but has its own side effects. If used in large amounts, there is a risk of contact dermatitis which may cause burning, itching, scaly skin, soreness, flushed skin and inflammation.
Natural remedies are good for the skin but too much of it can cause damage.
