WAEC releases provisional results of private BECE candidates

The provisional results of the private candidates who wrote the 2018 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination have been released.

In a statement issued by the examination body, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said the results have been posted online on the WAEC’s website.

The statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, further stated that 7 candidates had their entire results withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractices. She added that those withheld results would be released as soon as the council concluded its investigation.

The 2018 private BECE saw a total of 11,886 candidates take the exams. This number was made up of 6,886 and 5,000 males and females respectively and was written at 41 centres throughout the country.

This is the highest number yet since the inception of private BECE in the country.

In a related development, candidates who sat for the private BECE have been given the green light to register to be placed for the 2018/2019 senior high school selection.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) made the announcement on Monday, in a statement released to the public.

The statement said that the deadline for the selection was Monday, July 2, 2018.