SHS selection for private BECE candidates begin

news

Candidates who sat for the private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in February 2018 have been given the greenlight to register to be placed for the 2018/2019 senior high school selection.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) made the announcement on Monday, in a statement released to the public.

READ ALSO: Fatal Accident: Nine dead in three-vehicle crash

The private BECE, is a separate examination which offers an opportunity for candidates of previous examinations to improve their grades.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) specifically organizes this examination for re-sitters, first timers and those not affiliated to any school.

GES has announced that candidates who partook in this year’s private BECE should “visit www.waecinternetsolution.org to go through the school selection process to be considered for placement for the 2018/2019 academic year”.

The statement emphasized that students must carefully read through the guidelines for the selection of schools before they start the process.

READ ALSO: Sex Workers: Prostitution, a yielding business behind Ashaiman Police station

It added that deadline for the selection of schools is Monday, July 2, 2018.

Read the full GES statement below: