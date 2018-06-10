Nine dead in three-vehicle crash

news

At least nine people have died in a multiple vehicle crash on the Tarkoradi – Cape Coast Highway. The crash also left several people injured and are currently receiving treatment at the University of Cape Coast hospital.

The accident which took place at Dominase involved three vehicles; Toyota corolla with registration number WR 452-12 which was heading towards Tarkoradi from Cape Coast and Toyota Hiace Mini Bus with Registration number GE 4058-12 which was also heading towards Cape Coast and a DAF Flat Body Articulated Truck with registration number GT 2273-16 conveying Portland Cement from Tarkoradi, Starrfmonline.com reports.

According to the report, the Toyota Corolla Saloon car is said to have veered off the road after it attempted to overtake the Toyota Hiace on a narrow stretch, specifically a curve and ended up veering into the lane of the oncoming articulated truck .

The articulated truck driver in an attempt to prevent a potential head on collision with the saloon car veered off the road and ended up colliding with the oncoming Toyota Hiace killing six people on board including the driver, the report added.

The mate of the truck driver also lost his life in the accident with the driver of the Toyota saloon car taking to his heels .