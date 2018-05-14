Home > News > Local >

12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road


12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road

According to reports, the crash happened due to the foggy weather condition which hampered visibility on the road.

The Ford involved in the accident play

The Ford involved in the accident
Twelve people are feared dead in an accident at Akwatiakrom on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway in the Ashanti region.

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday, May 13, when a Ford mini bus with registration number AS 7257-15 travelling from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region to Kumasi collided head-on with a cargo truck travelling from Mankraso registered GR 2624-14.

According to reports, the crash happened due to the foggy weather condition which hampered visibility on the road.

The accident occurred few kilometers from the spot where dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns lost her life.

