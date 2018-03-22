336 deaths, over 2000 accidents recorded in first two months of 2018

news

Over 336 persons died as a result of road accidents in the first two months of 2018, the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has disclosed.

Comparing the number of road accidents recorded this year to that of 2017, the Commission noted that there has been a significant rise in motor accidents in the early parts 2018.

To this end, a total of 2,095 road crashes were recorded in January and February alone, the Commission revealed.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive of the NRSC, Ing. May Obri-Yeboah, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM during the official launch of the 2018 Easter Road Safety Campaign.

According to her, most of the road accidents recorded were as a result of over-speeding rather than poor road networks.

He said other causes of these accidents were found to be wrongful overtaking and drivers ramming their cars into stationary vehicles.

“If you look at most of the cases that happened, you can see that normally the road is clear and it’s a straight route so that gives us an idea of speeding. Speeding has been a major contributory factor to it. In a few cases we’ve had vehicles run into stationary vehicles and wrongful overtaking,” Mrs. Obiri-Yevoah said.

“A few also have been in the night, there have been cases like that where bad roads have contributed but most of it has been over-speeding.”

She added that the Commission has “an issue with street lights, we are trying to take some inventory to see what is happening, but it shows clearly most of our roads are dark. Where there are even lampposts, the lights are not on”.

2018 has been a year where many accidents have been recorded, despite it being just three months into the year.

The most high-profile casualty was dancehall singer Ebony Reigns who died in a fatal car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway in February.

The young entertainer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died alongside two other persons – her personal assistant and her military bodyguard – during the accident.

Also, nine persons were reported dead and 20 others injured following another car crash in January involving a VIP bus and a cargo truck.

Several other road accidents of similar nature have been recorded so far this year, bringing the number to 2,095 road crashes and over 336 deaths in just the first two months of 2018, the NRSC said.