Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganja


All four suspects have since been detained and will be arraigned before court later this week.

A Mercedes cargo truck headed to Togo has been arrested by the police in the Volta Region for possessing 7120 slabs of Indian hemp.

The cargo truck with the registration number TG 336 AO was carrying 89 maxi sacks of dried leaves suspected to wee.

Revealing how the police made the bust Chief Inspector Ransford Kwartei in the company of one Detective Corporal Opoku Michael, Detective Corporal Owusu Michael and Community Police Assistants Jasper Ameevor and Mark Amedekanya were on board a police vehicle with registration number  GP-3543 driven by Corporal Robert Asante  and were sending a convict prisoner to the Ho central prisons.

The police also revealed that one of the suspects who tried bribing the police with GH¢10,000 was also arrested alongside the driver and his mate who were the occupants of the vehicle conveying the contraband goods.

One of the 89 maxi sized fertilizer sacks was cut open, in the presence of the divisional commander, the crime officer as well as Ali which revealed cannabis compressed into slabs of 80 in each sack.

