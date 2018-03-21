Home > News > Local >

Man, 12-year old daughter murdered at Sawla


Tragedy Man, 12-year old daughter murdered at Sawla

The man, named Kwesi Kuma  his daughter were murdered in cold blood after exchanging gunshots with some faceless people at about 8pm on Tuesday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File photo play

File photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man and his 12-year old daughter have been murdered by unknown gunmen at Sawla in the Northern Region.

The man, named Kwesi Kuma  his daughter were murdered in cold blood after exchanging gunshots with some faceless people at about 8pm on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, the Sawla District Police commander, ASP Ofori Boateng, said there were no eyewitnesses when the incident occurred even though the deceased and his daughter lived in a compound house.

READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspects for murdering a 5 year old boy in Kumasi

“A kid about 12 years was also shot dead; he kid was also shot in the chest. We are conducting investigations into the incidence. No one has been arrested and the people there haven’t been able to tell us anything they saw."

“We were told people were exchanging gunshots so we followed up. We saw him lying dead in front of his door with blood oozing out of him. You could see people struggled in the room and it was dark”, he added.

The bodies have been deposited at the Bole government hospital morgue pending the police investigations

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Justice: Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in court Justice Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in court
Crime: Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganja Crime Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganja
Ignorance: Prophet advices women not to marry a poor man Ignorance Prophet advices women not to marry a poor man
Political Crisis: It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah Political Crisis It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah
Sanitation Forum: Provision of waste bins, enforcing sanitation laws will solve Ghana’s waste challenge – Zoomlion boss Sanitation Forum Provision of waste bins, enforcing sanitation laws will solve Ghana’s waste challenge – Zoomlion boss
Sad: 2 children drown in a well at Nsawam Sad 2 children drown in a well at Nsawam

Recommended Videos

Local News: Mahama Jabs Otabil, Calls Him A Hypocrite Local News Mahama Jabs Otabil, Calls Him A Hypocrite
Local News: Ghanaians To Get A National ID In April - Bawumia Local News Ghanaians To Get A National ID In April - Bawumia
Business News: BoG Takes Over Unibank Business News BoG Takes Over Unibank



Top Articles

1 Montie 3 Remission Supreme Court adjourns petition on Montie 3 casebullet
2 Violence Journalists accused in renewed clashes at Ahwiaabullet
3 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
4 Violence One dead in fresh clashes at Kwabre East Districtbullet
5 Freedom Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sexbullet
6 Tragedy 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Berekubullet
7 Murder Man kills friend's wife in an argument over a cocoa farmbullet
8 Billy Agbozo Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singaporebullet
9 Finally Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumiabullet
10 Sad 2 children drown in a well at Nsawambullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet
10 Local News GWCL starts water rationing across the countrybullet

Local

In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbers
Hanging
In Central Region Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku
Afrobarometer Report 83% of Ghanaians believe the rich are ‘above the law’, says report
Illegal Mining 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom