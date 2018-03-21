Man, 12-year old daughter murdered at Sawla

news

A man and his 12-year old daughter have been murdered by unknown gunmen at Sawla in the Northern Region.

The man, named Kwesi Kuma his daughter were murdered in cold blood after exchanging gunshots with some faceless people at about 8pm on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, the Sawla District Police commander, ASP Ofori Boateng, said there were no eyewitnesses when the incident occurred even though the deceased and his daughter lived in a compound house.

“A kid about 12 years was also shot dead; he kid was also shot in the chest. We are conducting investigations into the incidence. No one has been arrested and the people there haven’t been able to tell us anything they saw."

“We were told people were exchanging gunshots so we followed up. We saw him lying dead in front of his door with blood oozing out of him. You could see people struggled in the room and it was dark”, he added.

The bodies have been deposited at the Bole government hospital morgue pending the police investigations