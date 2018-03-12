Home > News > Local >

Police arrests two suspects in Kumasi over murder of 5year kid


Crime Police arrests two suspects for murdering a 5 year old boy in Kumasi

The incident, which happened at Ampabame, near Sokoban, in Kumasi led to the police retrieving the headless body of the little boy in an uncompleted building.

  • Published:
Handcuffed suspects play

Handcuffed suspects
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Regional Police Command in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has in their custody two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 5-year old boy.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that, the suspects approached Sheik Alhaji Mohammed Mzeye, a spiritualist at Suame Zongo to sell human parts to him.

The suspects, Vikuniba Joe Zoot, 21 and Kozel Borama 25, both from Tongo, were arrested when they were about to sell the severed head of the boy, which had been concealed in a black polythene bag to a Malam at Suame Zongo for rituals.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Koforidua for stealing church offering

COP Ken Yeboah said the spiritualist then informed the police, who laid ambush and arrested the suspects together with the severed head when they were about to hand it over to the spiritualist.

The incident, which happened at Ampabame, near Sokoban, in Kumasi led to the police retrieving the headless body of the little boy in an uncompleted building.

The Regional Commander said the body was later identified to be that of Silas Kunsana a twin, whose parents had three days earlier reported his absence from home to the Suame police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sanitation In Accra: Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes
Sacrilege: Man arrested in Koforidua for stealing church offering Sacrilege Man arrested in Koforidua for stealing church offering
Accidents: Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana Accidents Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana
Gender Parity: Quest for women empowerment shouldn’t be war against men – Samira Gender Parity Quest for women empowerment shouldn’t be war against men – Samira
Ghana's Population: Ghana's population is now 29.6m Ghana's Population Ghana's population is now 29.6m
Tragedy: Hailstorm kills girl in Dambai Tragedy Hailstorm kills girl in Dambai

Recommended Videos

Ghana Health Service: Ghana To Ban Shisha Smoking By Mid-Year Ghana Health Service Ghana To Ban Shisha Smoking By Mid-Year
Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration



Top Articles

1 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
2 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US...bullet
3 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians...bullet
4 Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrestedbullet
5 An Eye For An Eye Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should...bullet
6 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to...bullet
7 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations...bullet
8 Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrestedbullet
9 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
10 Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his...bullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Health Hazard Ghana to ban shisha smoking by June
Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban
Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim