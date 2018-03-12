Police arrests two suspects in Kumasi over murder of 5year kid

news

The Regional Police Command in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has in their custody two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 5-year old boy.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that, the suspects approached Sheik Alhaji Mohammed Mzeye, a spiritualist at Suame Zongo to sell human parts to him.

The suspects, Vikuniba Joe Zoot, 21 and Kozel Borama 25, both from Tongo, were arrested when they were about to sell the severed head of the boy, which had been concealed in a black polythene bag to a Malam at Suame Zongo for rituals.

COP Ken Yeboah said the spiritualist then informed the police, who laid ambush and arrested the suspects together with the severed head when they were about to hand it over to the spiritualist.

The incident, which happened at Ampabame, near Sokoban, in Kumasi led to the police retrieving the headless body of the little boy in an uncompleted building.

The Regional Commander said the body was later identified to be that of Silas Kunsana a twin, whose parents had three days earlier reported his absence from home to the Suame police.