A prostitution hub located behind the Ashaiman District Police Station is thriving as more women have ventured into the trade in the area.

The hub which has about 100 cubicles specially constructed to aid the prostitutes to engage their clients have been operating in the Tsinae Agbeh area for several decades.

According to reports by Ghana News Agency, senior prostitutes own cubicles and wait for clients, junior ones solicit for pedestrian clients and curb crawlers.

They pay GH¢60 as rent to their seniors who then allow them to entertain their clients in the rooms which had been furnished with bed, fan and television.

Ii is reported that the prostitutes which includes adolescents, young women and middle aged women often used illicit drugs to give them the needed strength to service their clients.

They revealed that their clients cut across men of various status and charge as low as GH¢15 and above GH¢200 depending on the services rendered.

Some of the commercial sex workers said the Nigerians plying the trade there now outnumbered their Ghanaian counterparts.

A Nigerian prostitute said she was brought to Ghana by her master with the promise of getting her a job only to be turned into a commercial sex worker.

According to her, she and her colleagues were made to swear at shrines in Nigeria to do whatever work they would be given prior to their arrival in Ghana.

She added that per the arrangement, she was required to pay GH¢100 daily for nine months to her pimp before she could be on her own.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwa, Tema Police Regional Public Relations Officer, reacting to the activities of commercial sex workers behind the Ashaiman District Police Station said a swoop was recently carried out there and some of them were arrested.

DSP Darkwa added that the Tema Regional Police Command had flew its drone in the area and was analyzing the footage after which they would launch a massive operation to curb their activities.