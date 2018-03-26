Home > News > Local >

Respect and protect the rights of prostitutes - CHRAJ boss


Sex Workers Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ boss

The rights of suspects and inmates should be respected and protected, CHRAJ boss has said.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sex workers all over the world face a constant risk of abuse.

Commercial sex workers face discrimination and harassment – sometimes on a daily basis – or they are often denied access to basic health or housing needs.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) as a global human rights organization has a responsibility to assess how best to prevent human rights violations.

READ MORE: I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man confesses

As such, it is right and fitting that it should look at one of the most disadvantaged groups of people in Ghana, often forced to live outside the law and denied their most basic human rights.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ Mr Joseph Whittal said "Prostitution could be regularized as done in different jurisdictions, we need to decriminalize it and find different ways of dealing with them."

Speaking at a forum organized by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Africa under the theme, 'Decriminalizing Poverty, Advocacy towards the Decriminalization of Petty Offences in Ghana', he said the rights of the prostitutes must be respected and protected.

play

"These laws were inherited from the colonial English Common laws and they are in our statutory books, times have changed and we need to remove them to avoid the incarceration of the vulnerable, who mostly commit these offenses out of need," he said.

He added that the system must be sanitized to accept the sex workers in the society.

"Why should we still keep people whose warrants have expired and those remanded and forgotten? CHRAJ should be allowed to look into these cases and free them to sanitize the system.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 18 suspected prostitutes at New Juabeng

"The rights of suspects and inmates should be respected and protected," he noted.

He however, called on government to recognise the works of the prostitutes and not criminalise their activity.

Mr Joseph Whittal said "Government should recognize that it is ultimately responsible for ensuring that standards are maintained so that prisoners can live in dignity and health."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Myth: Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor Myth Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor
Health Check: Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls Health Check Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls
Sad: Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead Sad Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead
TVET Training: Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development
RIP Ebony: Ebony's death 'heart wrenching'- Lawrence Tetteh pays heartfelt tribute RIP Ebony Ebony's death 'heart wrenching'- Lawrence Tetteh pays heartfelt tribute
Defence Agreement: Lawyer to challenge military deal with US in Supreme Court Defence Agreement Lawyer to challenge military deal with US in Supreme Court

Recommended Videos

Local News: NDC Will Suspend ‘Military Base’ Deal In 2021 – Asiedu Nketia Local News NDC Will Suspend ‘Military Base’ Deal In 2021 – Asiedu Nketia
JJ Rawlings: Ghanaians Don't Want Americans Soldiers Here JJ Rawlings Ghanaians Don't Want Americans Soldiers Here
Lawsuit: Ayariga Drags Gov't To Supreme Court Over Free SHS Lawsuit Ayariga Drags Gov't To Supreme Court Over Free SHS



Top Articles

1 Ghana-US Military Deal Ghana warned US military could stockpile chemical...bullet
2 Sad Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot deadbullet
3 Crime 10 Nigerians arrested for internet fraudbullet
4 Military Cooperation How parliament was under tight security as...bullet
5 Health Check Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girlsbullet
6 Defence Agreement Lawyer to challenge military deal with US in...bullet
7 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
8 Francis Atsu Vondee Soldier who died with Ebony to be...bullet
9 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
10 RIP Ebony Ebony's death 'heart wrenching'- Lawrence...bullet

Related Articles

Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man confesses
Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10 men each night
Rape Case Lebanese rape suspect will die in custody - Lawyer
In Accra 19-year-old househelp allegedly raped by Lebanese master
Homosexuality Alleged gay man assaulted by mob in Kumasi after failed sex with co-worker
Sex Job 24 suspected prostitutes, drug peddlers arrested in Tamale
Sex Job Nursing mother, 21 prostitutes arrested at Cantonments
In Kumasi Kejetia Redevelopment Project workers threaten to lay down tools over gay fight
Sex Workers 32 Nigerian prostitutes arrested at Abeka Lapaz

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Opinion What about the other side, Mr. President?
Dr Bawumia
Crime In Ghana Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia
Sorrow 5-year old boy loses life after falling into hot hausa koko
World Water Day Ghana to soon import water