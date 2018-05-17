35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa

The young ladies aged between 20 and 45 were mostly foreigners and some Ghanaians.
The arrest was part of efforts to stop them from operating in the municipality.
Explaining how arrests were made, District Police Commander of Kasoa, Superintendent of Police, Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, told the Daily Graphic that the women were picked up in a special operation as part of efforts to get rid of them.
He said during interrogation it came out that some were nationals of Benin, Nigeria, Liberia, Mali as well as Ghana.
He further revealed that all the suspects will soon be processed before court.