35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa

news

About 35 commercial sex workers have been arrested by the Police in the Kasoa Municipality of the Central region.

The arrest was part of efforts to stop them from operating in the municipality.

The young ladies aged between 20 and 45 were mostly foreigners and some Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Nursing mother, 21 prostitutes arrested at Cantonments

Explaining how arrests were made, District Police Commander of Kasoa, Superintendent of Police, Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, told the Daily Graphic that the women were picked up in a special operation as part of efforts to get rid of them.

He said during interrogation it came out that some were nationals of Benin, Nigeria, Liberia, Mali as well as Ghana.

A team of policemen swooped on two drinking spots, namely Old School Bar at Gomoa Budumburam Camp and Nigeria Bar at Nyanyano, near Kasoa, and found the women engaged in prostitution.

READ ALSO: Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ boss

He further revealed that all the suspects will soon be processed before court.