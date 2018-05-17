Home > News > Local >

35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa


Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa

The young ladies aged between 20 and 45 were mostly foreigners and some Ghanaians.

  • Published:
Prostitutes arrested (File photo) play

Prostitutes arrested (File photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

About 35 commercial sex workers have been arrested by the Police in the Kasoa Municipality of the Central region.

The arrest was part of efforts to stop them from operating in the municipality.

The young ladies aged between 20 and 45 were mostly foreigners and some Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Nursing mother, 21 prostitutes arrested at Cantonments

Some of the suspected commercial sex workers at Kasoa play

Some of the suspected commercial sex workers at Kasoa

 

Explaining how arrests were made, District Police Commander of Kasoa, Superintendent of Police, Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, told the Daily Graphic that the women were picked up in a special operation as part of efforts to get rid of them.

He said during interrogation it came out that some were nationals of Benin, Nigeria, Liberia, Mali as well as Ghana.

A team of policemen swooped on two drinking spots, namely Old School Bar at Gomoa Budumburam Camp and Nigeria Bar at Nyanyano, near Kasoa, and found the women engaged in prostitution.

play
 

READ ALSO: Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ boss

He further revealed that all the suspects will soon be processed before court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose: Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas Anas Expose Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas
Anas Exposé: Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Illegal Migrants: Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya
TOR Saga: I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags TOR Saga I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags
Gambia Massacre: Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short Gambia Massacre Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short
Tension: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station...bullet
5 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
9 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Related Articles

Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adenta
Road Safety Ban okada now - Security firm urges Akufo-Addo
Sex Workers Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ boss
Video Policemen assault 'trotro' driver for wrong parking
Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration numbers
Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10 men each night
Sex Job Nursing mother, 21 prostitutes arrested at Cantonments
In Tamale Nigerian prostitutes leave Tamale
Prostitution Sex workers in Tamale will face rigours of the law - MCE

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Cynthia-Lamptey-Deputy-Special-Prosecutor
Suggestion Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee
7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
LAPO 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
JOHESU strike: LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
Benue killings not product of any planned agenda
Osinbajo Benue killings not product of any planned agenda