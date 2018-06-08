Disappointed BECE candidates shit-bomb school

news

The Seventy-eight students from Premier Remedial School in Koforidua Zongo who were not allowed to take the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have gone on rampage and destroyed school properties.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the students shit-bombed the teachers office in protest against their inability to write the exams.

On Monday (June 4, 2018) when the BECE started, the students were turned away from the Akyem Kwarbeng Senior High School Exams center in the Atiwa District because their registration numbers were not at the centre.

This was despite the fact that they had paid about Ghc1, 000 of various fees including the BECE registration Fees.

Out of the 115 students who were to be registered, only 45 were successful.

This angered the students and their parents who caused a commotion at the centre on Monday. The police intervened to calm nerves and arrested 2 teachers of Premier Remedial School identified as Moro and Lord.

Meanwhile, the Atiwa District Education Director Mr. Ampofo is assisting in investigating the incident after he was accused of receiving the registration fees of the affected students.

In a related development, some residents who live near the school have called on the Ghana Education Service to close down the school over the misconduct of some of its teachers.

“For me, I have been fighting the so-called teachers here, they smoke wee on campus, the inhumanely maltreat the students in the name of punishment. Even students are made to buy cement if they absent themselves. If you absent yourself for a day, you buy one bag of cement, two days two bags of cement, GES must shut down this so-called remedial school,” a resident said.