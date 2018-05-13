news

Veteran journalist Kweku Baako has described as exaggeration the role of J.B Danquah in the establishment of the University of Ghana as remarked by President Nana AKufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo at the launch of the University of Ghana endowment fund claimed that J.B Danqauh founded the institution.

His claim has generated controversy among historians with some claiming he wants to rename the university after his uncle.

Speaking on the matter on Joy FM's news analysis show Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Baako said the president's claims were contestable.

He said: “The president virtually made Dr J.B. Danquah more or less the founder of the University of Ghana, Legon. That’s what we heard but that’s contestable based on other records. Even those records still mention a role J. B. Danquah played."



He added: "It’s not a question of absolute exclusion of the role or contribution of Dr J. B Danquah. It’s a question of what the President said [which] amounts to exaggeration of the role of J.B. Danquah. When you exaggerate a truth, the essence of the truth is destroyed or undermined.

“J. B. Danquah from all the accounts that I have read including what is on the University of Ghana’s website, if you put all together, bottom line, I think what the president said amounted to an exaggeration and an exaggeration that if you are not careful destroys that truth of a certain role played by Dr J. B. Danquah.”