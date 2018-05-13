Rival halls clash at University of Ghana

news

Students linked to rival halls have clashed at the University of Ghana, with several properties destroyed.

The violence began when students of the Commonwealth Hall (Vandals) and Sarbah Hall attacked each other during a walk by the former.

Multiple media reports say the Vandals chose to use the road in front of Mensah-Sarbah Hall resulting in fisticuffs and throwing of stones between the two groups.

In the process, the windscreen of two vehicles at the Sarbah Hall car park were damaged. It has also come to light that one of the Vehicles belong to Senior Hall Tutor of Mensah Sarbah Hall [Edward Benjamin Sabi].

Accra-based Citi FM is reporting that the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, visited the scene of the clashes and the police to ascertain the extent of damage.

He is reported to have said the residents of Commonwealth Hall defied the orders of his office not to embark on the said walk.

Meanwhile the Senior Tutor of Mensah Sarbah Hall, Edward Benjamin Sabi is calling for stiffer punishment for the perpetartors.

“I think that people should be punished. When they commit the crime and go free, they are emboldened to do it again that is why it keeps happening. Since I came, I have never heard of anybody being punished for this kind of criminal act. If we deal with them I’m sure others will think twice before they embark on this criminal act. Students are here to study, not to vandalize items,” he said.