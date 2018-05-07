Home > Communities > Student >

Uni imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys


School Appearance University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys

A notice posted by the university said “It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
University of Zambia students in a queue for key collection play

University of Zambia students in a queue for key collection
One of Zambia’s top universities has issued a memo urging all female students to desist from visiting the library “half-naked” since it distracts their male colleagues.

The University of Zambia which is located in the capital, Lusaka has posted notices around its library for the female students to act accordingly.

“It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students,” reads the notice.

“We, therefore, advise the female students to dress modestly as you use university facilities. Modesty is the way to go!”

play

 

However, some female students are unhappy with this development.

A third-year student Dikina Muzeya told BBC that she does not understand how a male student will be distracted if his main aim in the library is to study.

“If your mission of going to the library is to study, why should you start looking at other things like a female’s legs?”

“Just concentrate on your books, that’s all.”

But Killion Phiri, a male student, said the decision will help the boys concentrate on their books.

“You know how attractive women bodies are. How can you concentrate on studying when someone walks in a mini skirt or a tight dress. You’ll start thinking about other things and you won’t concentrate.”

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

