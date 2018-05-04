SHS students attack police station in Atebubu; injure cops

news

Some students of Atebubu Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo region have attacked a police post in the area leaving a police officer injured.

Atebubu Divisional Police commander ACP Kwame Akomeah who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Starr FM said that they have arrested 3 students but they have been released to finish writing their final exams.

“We have arrested three students but their teachers say we should release them. But they promise that anytime we need the students they will ensure they are available…so we are releasing them now.”

ACP Akomeah added that the police officer suffered head injuries and has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The students also vandalised vehicles belonging to the Police Service.

This incident started when a group of teachers reported to the headmistress that some final year students of Atebubu SHS have bribed some other teachers in the school to help them pass the final West African Senior High School Exams.

The Headmistress then seized the monies and vowed to punish the students.

The students involved in the scandal got angry by the development and started vandalising school properties. The police were invited to help restore calm.

But the irate students mobilised and attacked the police station injuring an officer in the process.