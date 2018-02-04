KNUST confirms decision to convert male halls to mixed halls

news

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed media reports that it is planning to convert the university’s male halls, Katanga and Unity halls, to mixed halls.

Kwame Yeboah, the Public Relation Officer of KNUST, said the rationale for the conversion is to make room for more female students.

He said the university’s new vice chancellor has a policy to increase female enrollments especially in the area of science and technology.

“We have to find places for them (female students to sleep)” he told TV3 Mid-day news on Sunday.

According to him, the policy will start in the next academic year.

He also dismissed suggestions that there was no wide consultation on the policy.

“It isn’t a unilateral decision taken by the University management,” he stressed. “Stakeholders consultation has taken place. “