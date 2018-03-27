KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal

Home > Communities > Student >

President and Secretary of the Africa Hall, Winnifred Abochi and Eunice Adjetey respectively have been asked to step aside for investigations into the scandal.

Two student executives of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been asked to step aside following their alleged roles in a 150 thousand Ghana cedi cash corruption scandal that has hit the Africa Hall of the University.

President and Secretary of the Africa Hall, Winnifred Abochi and Eunice Adjetey respectively have been asked to step aside for investigations into the scandal.

They have also been banned from participation any School Representative Council (SRC) elections, until an investigative team being constituted by the school’s management probably clears them of any complicity in the alleged corruption scandal.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah was reported to have told Accra-based Starr FM that: “normally matters of this nature, the management of the university gets involved and some procedures will have to be followed. A committee will be set up and they will get to the bottom of the matter.”

READ MORE: Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand

The money in contention was reportedly donated to the Africa Hall by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to organize a beauty pageant, but apparently some of the money was embezzled and could not be properly accounted for.

Below is a statement issued to members of the Africa Hall notifying them of the development:

