The Ghana Education Service (GES) has called on its regional, metropolitan and general managers of education units across the country to make sure that staff who have attained retirement age and are still at post to vacate immediately.

The GES issued an earlier directive on June 5, 2017, but some affected staff are still at post.

In a statement issued by Director General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the staff who fall in this category should not overlook this directive.

“That all officers who have retired and are still at post should in their own interest hand over and proceed on compulsory retirement immediately.”

Below is the full statement from GES:

RE: COMPULSORY RETIREMENT OF GHANA EDUCATION SERVICE STAFF

The attention of Management has been drawn to the fact that some officers who are supposed to have proceeded on compulsory retirement are still at post despite the earlier directives for them to do so per a letter dated the 5th of June, 2017.

Management wishes to remind all Regional/Metropolitan/District and General Managers of Education Units to ensure strict compliance with the following:

1. That officers who have submitted their applications for the correction of date of birth but are due for retirement should leave their position while waiting for the outcome of the decision of management.

2. That all officers who have retired and are still at post should in their own interest hand over and proceed on compulsory retirement immediately.

All heads of second cycle and basic schools are also expected to take note and comply accordingly.

Thank you

Signed Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa Director-General