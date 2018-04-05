Orphanages in Ghana ask government to increase feeding grant

news

Managers of orphanages in Ghana and other beneficiaries of the country’s Capitation Grant have called on the government to increase subvention per head from GHS4.80 to GHS6.

According to the Headmistress of Garden City Special School, Dr Rosalind Frimpomaa Agyapong, the increase will help them pay their debts incurred due to the high cost of running the facilities.

She added that with the current subvention it is becoming impossible to provide three square meals daily for her children.

"We are pleading that if the government can increase the subventions, they should do it. Looking at the market today...if it's around GHS6 for a child for three square meal we will appreciate.”

“We are also praying that the goods and services grants be paid because that is also used to maintain the school,” she said.

She was speaking at a reception to mark Easter festivities at SOS Children’s Village at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Agyapong also revealed that her school is yet to receive the goods and services grant since 2014.

In a related development, wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, urged the orphanages to be innovative in raising funds for their upkeep.

"Times are hard and things are getting dry so let's find more innovative ways of raising money for our charities and orphanages so that we can take better care of our children and our staff.”

“This is something I hope I can take up and support, not this annual raising of funds but finding sustainable means of managing our orphanages," she said.