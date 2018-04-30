Parent threatens to head to court over boarding fees

news

A concerned parent has threatened to file a suit in court to demand the exclusion of boarding fees from the free Senior High School Program being implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Kofi Anokye, the government is violating Article 25 of the constitution which requires that all persons shall have equal access to educational opportunities and facilities.

The CEO of KOANS Estate argued that the provision of free boarding facilities for some students is discriminatory against day students. He added that this practice defeats the purpose of providing free education to all Ghanaian students.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Anokye said the government must make the boarding facilities optional for the wards of parents who can either afford or have special needs to make the free SHS sustainable.

“You cannot say that somebody in boarding school is provided with the same opportunities as those outside boarding schools no matter the justification. So under this circumstance who qualifies to be in the boarding school and who don’t qualify?”

“You may say you didn’t qualify to be in a boarding school but that is not his fault. Once he qualifies for SHS and boarding facilities are free then he must enjoy it. Once those facilities are not provided for in all the SHS, the government must do away with the boarding school and let parents who want their wards to be in boarding school pay,” he added.

He said that he will file the suit before the next academic year to ensure that government complies with constitutional provisions.

“The government must provide all schools with boarding facilities in accordance with articles 25. In its inability to do so he must suspend the free boarding facilities, other than that it becomes discriminatory. We want the court to decide on that before this academic year. It must go for interpretation whether it is not discriminatory for some students to enjoy free boarding facilities.”