Abrokwah and his girlfriend release music video to tease Afia

news

Afia Schwarznegger’s ex-husband, Abrokwah and new girlfriend Kezia have released a music video to tease Afia Schwarznegger.

If you could recall, Pulse Ghana shared a story of Afia Schwarznegger’s ex-husband, Abrokwah who has a new love.

Well, it turns out they were up to something and now they've released a new video, you would want to definitely watch.

Kezia Duah also known as Queenie has now dropped her first official song as a musician and after listening to the song, your opinion about it will be like our headline.

READ MORE: Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day

Interestingly, she featured her boyfriend Abrokwah in the video which talks about Queenie’s new music video titled ‘Odo’.

Odo seems to be like a true life story of her relationship with Abrokwah because the song talks about the true love her lover has exhibited and how she would never break up with him unless God causes their separation.

Watch the video below;