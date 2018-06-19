Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day


Big Ballers Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day

Mr. Graham shared a photo of the car Drake got him for Father's Day on Instagram with a heartfelt caption to it.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular American rapper, Drake surprised his dad, Dennis Graham, during the weekend with a new Bentley to celebrate Father’s Day.

Drake’s dad reportedly said he was at home on Sunday before he got a call about a gift being outside of his place. Initially, he thought it was some delivery package until he opened the door and saw a brand new Bentley sitting outside.

The guy who delivered the car says Mr. Graham FaceTimed Drake immediately after receiving the gift. The car is estimated to be worth $100,000.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth's cousin to have the first gay royal wedding?

Graham shared a photo of the car on Instagram with a heartfelt caption to it. He wrote;

I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day my wonderful Son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day Thank You so much my baby boy @champagnepapi it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I Love you

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Sex Tape Saga: Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Stalled!!! John Mahama losing 2016 election has affected my music career – Mzbel Stalled!!! John Mahama losing 2016 election has affected my music career – Mzbel
Nadia Buari: Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years? Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?
Sex Tape Saga: Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui alleged sex-tape Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui alleged sex-tape
XXXTentacion: 20-year-old American rapper shot dead XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead

Recommended Videos

Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Yvonne Nelson: 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress Yvonne Nelson 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress
Celebrity News: Nadia Buari delivers 4 kids in 3 years Celebrity News Nadia Buari delivers 4 kids in 3 years



Top Articles

1 Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shopbullet
2 Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdownbullet
3 Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond...bullet
4 Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid...bullet
5 Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my...bullet
6 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
7 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man for...bullet
8 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in trafficbullet
9 I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narratesbullet
10 Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’...bullet

Related Articles

Daddy's Day Celebrities who wished their dad "Happy Father's Day" in the cutest way
Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in traffic
I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narrates
Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdown
Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid again” - Fella Makafui shades Efia Odo
Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my reputation - Fella Makafui

Top Videos

1 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
2 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her lose weightbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
8 Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actressbullet
9 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to...bullet
10 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet

Celebrities

Blakk Rasta
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta
John Dumelo
Daddy's Day Celebrities who wished their dad "Happy Father's Day" in the cutest way
Blakk Rasta
Video I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta
Shatta Michy Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions