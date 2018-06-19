Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day

news

Popular American rapper, Drake surprised his dad, Dennis Graham, during the weekend with a new Bentley to celebrate Father’s Day.

Drake’s dad reportedly said he was at home on Sunday before he got a call about a gift being outside of his place. Initially, he thought it was some delivery package until he opened the door and saw a brand new Bentley sitting outside.

The guy who delivered the car says Mr. Graham FaceTimed Drake immediately after receiving the gift. The car is estimated to be worth $100,000.

Graham shared a photo of the car on Instagram with a heartfelt caption to it. He wrote;

“I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day my wonderful Son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day Thank You so much my baby boy @champagnepapi it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I Love you”