Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?


Rumour had it sometime back that he was secretly married to a Ghanaian lady in the diaspora, a claim he later came to categorically deny.

John Dumelo play

John Dumelo
Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo is allegedly set to tie the knot this weekend in Accra, Pulse Ghana has learnt.

The event, which has been kept under the radar for a while now, will quietly take place at an unknown location in the capital, sources say.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have  been linked with several women in the past.

John Dumelo play

John Dumelo

 

The identity of this lucky lady, however, is unknown but some close friends of the hunky actor have disclosed that they have heard of such news; yet they have refused to confirm or deny its veracity.

Pulse Ghana will be keep you updated on this rumoured celebrity wedding

