John Dumelo's performance at VGMA 2018 abysmal - Mark Okraku


Mark Okraku-Mantey has claimed that John Dumelo's performance at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was abysmal.

  • Published:
Berla Mundi and John Dumelo
Even though the "4 Play" actor and his co-host Berla Mundi were commended for their remarkable roles as MCs at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 4, Mark thinks otherwise.

He believes that the two were abysmal on the night as compared to previous hosts of the event.

Mark made the assertion on  Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on Saturday saying "He was lost. If this is our standard for emceeing and we think it is good enough then we are prehistoric."

“Producing dry jokes, now dancing, some funny moves, not tickling anyone,” Mark Okraku-Mantey continued.

READ MORE: KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview

Mark is of the view that the selected MCs for this year's event were not at par with previous hosts.

He cited KKD, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Naa Ashorkor, Bola Ray, George Quaye and Chris Attoh as previous MCs who performed creditably well and questioned if the performance of Berla Mundi and John Dumelo was ‘okay’.

Mark Okraku-Mantey went further to express his disappointment with the choice of Berla Mundi as the lead host.

He stated that the TV presenter should have been a supporting MC and not the lead.

