KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview

Ace Broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah known publicly as (KKD) has advised husbands to concentrate on their families and stop providing for ‘side chicks’.

Defending actress Moesha Boduong flayed for her controversial interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, KKD thinks that husbands, not young ladies (side chicks), needs advice.

Social media went crazy with comments and debates when Moesha in the CNN interview said that the bad economy of Ghana compelled women including herself to date financially successful married men. According to her, she depends on her sugar daddy for rent and her personal upkeep.

KKD is the latest to throw his weight behind the actress describing her as honest. He told Joy Prime’s at the just ended Ghana Music Awards that, “I personally like Moesha. I like her because she is honest.”

Insisting Moesha did not make any generalisation as she has been accused of, KKD said in any case, the views were representative of the real situation here in Ghana.

“I don’t remember her saying she was talking for Ghana, but the truth is, a good number of people are doing what she talked about,” he said.

He further added that “one day some side chick might give you a disease, and you take it home to your wife. What happens then?”

He went ahead to write on his instangram page defending her.

The broadcaster nevertheless advised young ladies to live within their means and also encouraged the society to deal with the problems of inequality.