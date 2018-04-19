Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bullet speaks on allegations leveled against him by Ebony’s father


Bullet Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations

Manager of the late EbonyReigns, Bullet has broken silence on the allegations levelled against him by the artiste father.

Bullet play Bullet
Chief Executive Officer of Ruff Town Records and manager of Ebony Reigns, Bullet privately known as Ricky Nana Agyemang a has finally responded to the several allegations levelled against him by father of the late artiste, Nana Poku Kwarteng.

Bullet, who responded to the several claims in a post on Facebook indicated that Ebony Reigns appreciates whatever he has done for her.

According to him, he discovered the light and star in her when people did not realize her value and that’s one thing he’s proud of.

Late Ebony and Dad play Late Ebony and Dad

He posted “I believe strongly u appreciate whatever I did for u in life and in death, cos when the whole world didn’t see ur value I saw the star in u, a diamond and a fearless queen.ebony reigns forever”.

Ebony Reigns died on February 8 through a ghastly accident while she was moving from the Brong Ahafo Region to Accra.

Ebony was crowned the "Artiste of the Year" at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards making her the first female artiste to achieve such a feat and at her age.

