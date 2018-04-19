Ebony’s management to visit her grave with awards

news

The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns, who won three awards posthumously at the just ended VGMA, her management is planning to visit the grave.

The late Afro-Dancehall artiste won the ultimate award for the VGMAs Artiste of the year 2018 on Saturday, April 14.

Other awards were the Afro-pop song of the year with her hit track, ‘Sponsor’ and album of the year, ‘Bonyfied’. The songwriter of the year went to Bullet, her manager, for the ‘Maame Hw?’ song. Bullet wrote 95 percent of Ebony’s songs in the ‘Bonyfied’ album, the manager claimed.

READ MORE: Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL

In an interview with Onua FM, the late Ebony Reigns’ assistant manager, Allen Kofi Anti, said, “We shall go to the gravesid. We shall plan and let the public know when we are going”.

He disclosed that the team was saddened and teared up on stage when they went for the awards on her behalf, pointing out that “we had planned for her performance on the VGMA.”

Asked where the awards are, he said “The awards are going to the family. We have given them to the father. The father is sad and happy because he knew Ebony worked hard towards them.”