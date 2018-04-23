news

Budding Ghanaian actress, Blanche Nana Adomaa Worae, popularly known as Baby Blanche has caused some internet moments for netizens with her provocative set of photos.

The actress shared these new set of photos of her on social media of her in a completely topless state.

Blanche in a new set of photos is seen topless with a long wig which covers her boobs. She also did the street fashion underneath in a stylish way. She rocked blue denim jeans over a black stretch and matched it with a denim heel.

READ ALSO:Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday

We are not clear what her reason or motives for going topless is except to conjecture that it may definitely have some publicity undertones.