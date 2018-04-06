Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday


The songstress caught our attention with her bare-breasted photo

  Published:
Some might like to stick to the conventional concepts for birthday shoots but that is clearly not the case of the Bigail, the Afrobeats singer.

Bigail, one of the fastest budding artist in Ghana here turns plus one today and which better way to celebrate herself than to prove in her birthday shoots how comfortable she is in her skin.

Having worked with top notch acts in the music scene including Zeal of Vip, the Afrobeats singer undoubtedly is one of the thick forces to reckon with in the music game.

The ‘Push’ singer took to her instagram lovely photos to announce her excitement for her new age and ofcourse included the eye candy of all her topless photo.

Though her actual age is unknown, Pulse.com.gh wishes her the best in her new age.

