Shatta Wale praises Nana Aba Anamoah


Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has started a lobbying process for Nana Aba Anamoah for a government appointment.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale sways Nana Aba Anamoah for a government appointment.

The GHOne TV presenter’s got the Dancehall artiste having a deep admiration for her Raising Readers Initiative donations at James Town, where Shatta Wale’s "Taking Over" was played as the children went on break. The children, according to report went wild and danced their hearts out.

He wrote on his Facebook timeline, “Nana Aba Anamoah should be given a role to play in government. No wonder Shatta Michy loves you so much.”

Nana Aba Anamoah, one of the top-notch radio and television personalities in Ghana was reported to have acknowledged Shatta Wale as the king of Dancehall music in 2017.

The Zylofon Music signed artiste posted the video on his timeline. Nana Aba Anamoah then took to the comment session under Shatta’s post to write;  "You’re the KING of DANCEHALL MUSIC!!!"

