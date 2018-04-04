Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming movie "Chaskele"


Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming movie "Chaskele"

Lil Win has been given a mortuary attendant role in a Kobi Rana movie, titled "Chaskele".

Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has landed a new role in an upcoming movie, titled "Chakele".

In a trailer released a few days ago, the "Ladder" hitmaker was spotted attending to corpses deposited at the morgue. He is seen fondling and kissing Fella Makafui whose corpse was freshly deposited.

The movie, which was written and directed by Kobi Rana, is said to be a drama film and features some top movie actors and actresses including Fella Makafui, , Kalsoume Sinare, Bishop Benard Nyarko and Lawyer Ntim of Kejetia vs. Markola fame.

Chaskele Movie play "Chaskele" movie poster

 

"The movie is a classic movie about life in the typical slums of Africa. This movie will make you laugh your hearts out and make you cry too. An epic combination of your favourite talented actors," said the director Kobi Rana in an Instagram post.

The movie produced by Divino Film Productions will hit the Silverbird Cinemas - Accra Mall and Westhills Mall, and also at the Kumasi City Mall on April 21.

Watch the trailer below.

