Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has just welcomed her 16th grandchild from one of her children.

She shared the good news on her Instagram page alongside a photo of the new baby, with the caption;

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed by the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ??? #MamaG," she captioned the photo.