Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumia


'Oldman' Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumia

Ghanaian singer Mzbel mocks Veep saying ‘Fresh boy’ Bawumia has suddenly become an 'Oldman' .

  Published:
Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who used to be a “fresh boy” prior to his current status as Ghana’s Vice President has suddenly become an 'oldman'.

According to Mzbel, the load of work at the presidency, coupled with the pressure on the NPP government to fulfil their numerous campaign promises seem to be seriously affecting the Veep’s looks.

The '16 Years' singer, in a Facebook live video with three other friends who were all guys, mocked Dr Bawumia over what they described as his inability to withstand the political heat and prove to Ghanaians that he is competent.

“They were always saying Mahama is incompetent and now that they’ve come they can’t see anything. They were bragging about working under Kufuor. They thought it was easy,” Mzbel and her friends said in amidst laughter.

“Now Bawumia fresh boy has turned into an Oldman at ones. The pressure is too much. His hair has turned grey unexpectedly,” she said in Ga.

Mzbel and her companions did not only taunt Bawumia, but the entire Akufo-Addo led government They described President Nana Akufo-Addo as “King Promise” and the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as “James Bond” explaining that the President deserves the title because he is very fond of making unfeasible promises.

As for Mr Ofori-Atta, James Bond, they say, best fit him as he is noted for talking about the sale of treasury bills and bonds.

“We’ll call him King Promise and the Finance Minister James Bond. He’s always looking for bonds and now he’s even bringing China bond, You guys have gotten what you’ve been looking for. The numerous promises you voted for. Now you want to protest against the government for not fulfilling them". For the where? Mzbel also added.

